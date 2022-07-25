They met on a flight from Indy to Boston. Years later, they went back to IND to say 'I do'

When they sat next to each other on a flight over four years ago, Stephani and Jeff Hamilton had no idea what was in store for their journey together.

It was a Southwest flight from Indianapolis to Boston, March 18, 2018. Jeff had forgotten to check in for the flight that day, so although he'd typically try to sit in the front of the plane, by the time he arrived, his choices were limited.

Stephani works in higher education and Jeff works at a truck dealership, and the two live in Fort Wayne. But on that day in 2018, they were strangers.

“He was one of the later arrivals to the flight,” Stephani told IndyStar. “And so by the time he got on the plane, he had no choice but to sit in the middle, and he chose to sit next to me.”

Just as Stephani was about to put her headphones in, Jeff asked her why she was going to Boston.

“I'm sure we were super annoying to all the people around us because we talked the entire flight from before it took off until it landed,” Stephani said.

When they arrived in Boston, Stephani offered to drive Jeff to his car.

“We went out to dinner and exchanged phone numbers and we've talked every day since,” he said.

On July 15, Stephani and Jeff were married in the place their love story began: Indianapolis International Airport.

'Everything was right'

Originally, Stephani and Jeff were going to get married at a big ceremony in Fort Wayne in November with friends and family.

But Stephani’s son is in the Air Force and was deployed in June, which would have prevented him from coming home in November.

The couple still wanted to get married this year, so they decided to elope.

They explored the idea of recreating how they met, Jeff said, and that included flying back to New England for the weekend.

“We'll go back to the restaurant we ate the first night,” he said. “We'll visit friends and family and tell them what we did and just kind of go back home to New England.”

The idea evolved, and the thought of getting married in the airport was born.

“As we thought about things, we thought that the airport would be a really great choice, because it's where we met,” Stephani said.

The two were married the morning of July 15 in the Civic Plaza at Indianapolis International Airport.

“It was lovely and it was very quiet and very intimate,” Stephani said.

The airport and airline were accommodating, Jeff said. Airport staff assisted Stephani with getting into her dress to walk up to Jeff, pointed out photo locations and even helped them play their first dance song: "Forever" by KISS.

“We’ve both been married before but this was the first time I felt like everything was right,” Jeff said.

A marriage takes flight

Their flight to Baltimore, their first layover, was scheduled to leave around 10:30 a.m.

Southwest gifted the couple a bottle of champagne, as well as a homemade cake, and they got to board the plane first with upgraded boarding.

Stephani wore her white dress on their first flight, she said.

"After that, I was like, 'I've gotta get out of these shoes,'" she said.

Stephani said it was “the absolute most perfect way” for the two to get married.

“It just ties our whole story together with a beautiful bow,” she said.

