ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver considers $9M project for electric vehicle charging stations

By Kristen Chapman
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3cBS_0gsF0Bjq00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver City Council will vote on installation contracts for solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations around the city on Monday night.

Denver’s Climate Action Office has 13 sites on its radar to install solar panels. Those include:

  • Barnum Rec Center
  • Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Library
  • Denver Zoo’s Animal Hospital
Gas is dropping; Fill up for $3.50 at these stations in Colorado

Additionally, the city is considering 15 locations for electric vehicle charging stations. Those include:

  • The Denver Zoo
  • Montbello Branch Library
  • Red Rocks

The city says charging at those locations will remain free, but that could change in the future.

The goal for this project is to cut down on the city’s reliance on fossil fuels, making it easier for people to use electric cars and reduce pollution. The city also says it takes into account Gov. Jared Polis’ desire to add nearly a million electric cars to the state by 2030.

Swatting call leads to large police presence in Castle Rock

This project will cost $9 million and will come from the climate protection fund. That fund is fueled by money from local sales and use tax.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Castle Rock, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Denver Zoo#Electric Cars#Use Tax#Urban Construction#Vehicles#The Denver City Council#Climate Action Office#Animal Hospital Gas#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy