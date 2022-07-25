ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2022 BLINK will include 30 local and international artists

By Courtney Wheaton, WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
local12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Reece
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Blink#International Artists#Wkrc#The Black Box Project#Bli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts

Comments / 0

Community Policy