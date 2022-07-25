Kitsap County's COVID-19 new cases flat; Washington cases up 6.2%

New coronavirus cases increased 6.2% in Washington state in the week ending Sunday as the state added 18,084 cases. The previous week had 17,024 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Washington state ranked 25th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 862,778 cases reported. With 2.29% of the country's population, Washington had 2.1% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 23 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Johns Hopkins University has been getting Washington state cases on an erratic schedule, which can significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

Kitsap County reported 465 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 449 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 46,366 cases and 369 deaths.

Mason County reported 125 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 116 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 13,842 cases and 150 deaths.

Within Washington state, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Adams County with 350 cases per 100,000 per week; Chelan County with 301; and Yakima County with 297. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were King County, with 6,029 cases; Pierce County, with 2,259 cases; and Snohomish County, with 1,959. Weekly case counts rose in 22 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Pierce, Thurston and Benton counties.

Across Washington state, cases fell in 14 counties, with the best declines in King County, with 6,029 cases from 6,287 a week earlier; in Snohomish County, with 1,959 cases from 2,022; and in Spokane County, with 1,174 cases from 1,209.

In Washington state, 97 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 90 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,719,776 people in Washington have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 13,531 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 90,410,386 people have tested positive and 1,026,951 people have died.

Washington's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 24. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,447

The week before that: 1,365

Four weeks ago: 1,188

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 75,961

The week before that: 70,927

Four weeks ago: 61,308

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.