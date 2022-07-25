53-year-old man dies Sunday in single-vehicle wreck south of Ipswich

A 53-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a wreck in Edmunds County, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The man's name is not yet being released pending the notification of family.

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Fusion was northbound on (state) Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and eventually started on fire. The 53-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene," according to the release.

The wreck was at 3:47 p.m. about 10 miles south of Ipswich near mile marker 168. It's not yet been determined whether the driver was wearing a seat belt, per the release.

Nobody else was in the car, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.