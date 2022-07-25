ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Man arrested for damaging sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls, police say

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tMev_0gsExcNc00

A 31-year-old man from Sioux Falls was arrested after damaging a SculptureWalk piece in downtown Sioux Falls over the weekend.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the 300 block of S. Phillips Avenue, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The "Beyond" sculpture by Jeff Satter, a Sioux Falls artist, was damaged after a man punched and broke some of the stained glass on the sculpture, Clemens said.

More Argus911: Two people dead in separate fires in Sioux Falls, police say

The piece part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk collection is located in front of CH Patisserie and is worth $20,000, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader.

The 31-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct and intentional damage to property, Clemens said.

The sculpture received an estimated $150 worth of damage.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stained Glass#Violent Crime#S Phillips Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy