NFL debuts a new streaming platform for Detroit Lions fans starting today

NFL training camp is upon us. The 2022-23 regular season isn't too far behind.

This season, the NFL is giving Detroit Lions fans an enhanced way to watch games with their new streaming platform, NFL+.

GAMER TIME:Madden NFL 2023 ratings: Are analysts being fair to Jared Goff, Lions?

CLOSE UP TIME:Lions 'Hard Knocks' director wants to 'help you root for the team that you love'

Starting Monday, fans can download and subscribe to the streaming service that will give football fans a chance to watch the Lions, or any of the other 31 NFL teams. NFL+ offers fans in the Detroit market access to every Lions Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every primetime regular season and postseason game on mobile devices.

NFL+ users will also get to view live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Lions preseason games shown in the Detroit market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

Below are the prices and descriptions for the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium packages

NFL+ ($4.99 per month/$39.99 per year)

• Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices

• Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

• Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

• NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)

[ Frank Ragnow honors late father with 'Rags Remembered' launch event ]

NFL+ Premium ($9.99 per month/$79.99 per year)

• All features of NFL+

• Full game replays across devices (ad-free)

• Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)

• Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free)

The Lions open up training camp Wednesday and their first preseason game is Aug. 12 vs. the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. The regular season kicks off with with the Lions hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 11.

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!