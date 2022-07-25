ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is hammering rural America, report shows

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tLx8_0gsExUGg00

(The Center Square) – A report from Iowa State University shows that rural Americans are feeling the pain of inflation more than the rest of the country.

“Rural households are more vulnerable to inflation,” the report said. “In 2020, rural household post‐tax incomes stood at $58,012. About 82% of rural incomes went towards expenses, leaving $10,661 in discretionary income for savings and unanticipated expenses. However, by 2022 expenses rose by 18.5% overall. Earnings were not able to keep pace with inflation, rising by only 6.1%. The net effect cut rural discretionary incomes by –49.1% between June 2020 and June 2022, reducing the cushion to only $5,426. Expenses now consume 91% of rural take‐home pay.”

Meanwhile, those living in cities saw less of a spike in prices than other Americans.

“Urban households were less affected by inflation, having higher post‐tax incomes ($76,411) and more discretionary incomes ($16,414) in 2020,” the report said. “Over the past two years, expenses rose more slowly at 14.5%, while earnings for urban workers rose by 8.6% This cut discretionary income by only –13.1%, leaving a sizable cushion of $14,270.”

At the same time, rural wages have taken a hit.

“Rural discretionary incomes dropped by –8.7% in 2021, but by 2022 rampant inflation cut this income cushion by –40.4%,” the report said. “By contrast, urban families actually saw discretionary incomes rise by 1% in 2021, but they fell by –13.9% the following year.”

The report comes after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest inflation data showed consumer prices rose 9.1%, the highest in more than 40 years while producer prices nearly rose at an all-time high.

The study points out that inflation can vary significantly in different regions of the country.

“The northeastern U.S. has slower price gains of only 7.6%,” the report said. “On the other side of the country, Pacific Coast states also have below average inflation at 8.3%. This is surprising given both areas contain some of the nation’s largest cities. For example, prices in the New York City metro area only rose by 6.7%. In California, the cost of living in the San Francisco metro rose by only 6.8%, and in Los Angles prices rose a bit faster at 8.6%.”

Many states that have large rural populations are experiencing more severe impact from inflation.

“On the other hand, inflation is hitting people hard in parts of the southern U.S., in particular the west south central states (including Texas and Louisiana) where prices jumped by 10.6%,” the report said. “Inflation is also a problem in the Mountain West (ranging from Arizona to Montana) and Southeastern states along the Atlantic (from Virginia down to Florida). Inflation in Atlanta, Miami, and Houston are all near or over 11%. Price gains in the Chicago metro are likely driving inflation in the Great Lakes states.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

These are America’s 10 cheapest states to live in as inflation surges

Inflation is almost impossible to escape nowadays, but some states are more affordable than others. Working families are looking to live in places where they get more for their dollar. CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study ranks the states based on an index of prices for a broad...
BUSINESS
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation#Rural Americans#Consumer Prices#West South Central States#Iowa State University#Urban
AOL Corp

U.S. consumer confidence near 1-1/2-year low; house prices still high

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence dropped to nearly a 1-1/2-year low in July amid persistent worries about higher inflation and rising interest rates, pointing to slower economic growth at the start of the third quarter. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were less optimistic...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
International Business Times

Moderate Rebound In U.S. Economic Growth Seen In Second Quarter As Inflation Bites

U.S. economic growth likely rebounded moderately in the second quarter as companies boosted exports and maintained a strong pace of spending on equipment, which could assuage financial market fears that the economy was already in recession. The Commerce Department's advance second-quarter GDP report on Thursday will, however, still show that...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Study: Climate change made UK heat wave hotter, more likely

Human-caused climate change made last week’s deadly heat wave in England and Wales at least 10 times more likely and added a few degrees to how brutally hot it got, a study said. A team of international scientists found that the heat wave that set a new national record high at 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) was made stronger and more likely by the buildup of heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. They said Thursday that temperatures were 2 to 4 degrees Celsius warmer (3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in the heat wave than they would have been without climate change, depending on which method scientists used. The study has not been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal yet but follows scientifically accepted techniques, and past such studies have been published months later. “We would not have seen temperatures above 40 degrees in the U.K. without climate change,” study senior author Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College of London, said in an interview. “The fingerprint is super strong.”
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Dow rises 332 points as corporate earnings overshadow GDP decline

July 28 (UPI) -- U.S. markets climbed for a second consecutive day as investors shook off a second straight quarter of economic contraction. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 332.04 points, or 1.03%, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 1.08%. The Commerce...
STOCKS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high in June, but Biden points to decreasing gas prices

WASHINGTON — U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high for June as prices for gas, food and rent increased, according to the latest Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. Consumer prices for all items increased 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June compared to last year, the biggest year-to-year increase since the […] The post U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high in June, but Biden points to decreasing gas prices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed poised to attack inflation with another interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve opened on Wednesday the second day of its policy meeting where it is set to announce another big interest rate increase, the fourth this year, in its ongoing battle to tamp down price pressures squeezing American families. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to announce another three-quarter-point increase in the benchmark borrowing rate at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting at 1800 GMT. From zero at the start of the year, the Fed has raised the policy lending rate to a range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent, which has pushed mortgage rates higher and slowed housing sales for five straight months.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US consumer confidence falls for third consecutive month as recession fears loom

US consumer confidence fell for the third month in a row in July as Americans continue to feel the pinch of inflation and worry about the spectre of a possible recession.The drop in the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index in July followed a larger decline in June.The index now stands at 95.7, down 2.7 points from 98.4 in June. This is its weakest since February 2021.The Present Situation Index — based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labour market conditions — fell to 141.3 from 147.2 last month. The Expectations Index — based on consumers’ short-term outlook for...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy