Binghamton School District feasibility update

By Roy Santa Croce
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Last month, The Binghamton City School District hosted forums to share key data and answer questions about the ongoing study of the number of school buildings in the district.

The five forums gathered input on the impact that any decision may have on the school community, students, families, and neighborhoods.

There are multiple scenarios being considered by the board such as rebuilding or re-purposing one of the school buildings.

The board determined at its July 19th meeting that it will not make any decision until there is additional input from the community.

For more information about the Feasibility Study, you can visit Binghamton School District’s website at binghamtonschools.org .

