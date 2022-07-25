4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico

July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity.

Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage from the earthquake, but it could be felt in San Diego.

A quake's magnitude, taken from the epicenter, measures the energy released at the source. Generally, earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but typically cause no major damage.

Southern California and northwest Mexico often get a good share of earthquake activity because the area is home to several major fault lines, the most famous being the San Andres Fault.

A 4.6-magnitude quake struck near the Ridgecrest area in Southern California earlier this month. That quake was also felt by hundreds of people. In April, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake near El Sauzal also shook the San Diego area and Tijuana.