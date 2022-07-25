19-year-old dies after Arkansas State Police trooper used PIT maneuver

www.thv11.com
Randall Landers
3d ago
don't run from the cops... plain and simple. plus driving that fast putting others lives at risk... cops did their job. plain and simple.
Reply
19
Angie Ellingston
3d ago
prayers for his family but in all honesty he shouldn't have ran when you run you ask for trouble and sometimes it turns out bad
Reply(1)
17
nickie Osornio
3d ago
why are they getting a lawsuit judgment? He chose to run, they was doing their job. Pull over and he would be alive today...🤦♀️
Reply(2)
17
Comments / 23