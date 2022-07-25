ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THV11

19-year-old dies after Arkansas State Police trooper used PIT maneuver

THV11
THV11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thv11.com

Comments / 23

Randall Landers
3d ago

don't run from the cops... plain and simple. plus driving that fast putting others lives at risk... cops did their job. plain and simple.

Reply
19
Angie Ellingston
3d ago

prayers for his family but in all honesty he shouldn't have ran when you run you ask for trouble and sometimes it turns out bad

Reply(1)
17
nickie Osornio
3d ago

why are they getting a lawsuit judgment? He chose to run, they was doing their job. Pull over and he would be alive today...🤦‍♀️

Reply(2)
17
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Law Enforcement#Pit#St Francis#The Arkansas State Police
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy