ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Couple robbed at gunpoint after arriving home from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Click10.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.local10.com

Comments / 24

Rorschach
3d ago

that last part of the robbery is why u can't ever believe if u give them whatever they want they'll just go away and without violence. You will literally be betting your life if you think that.

Reply
8
Kenya Bassa
3d ago

They drove quite a ways to rob someone. Sadly a lot of people get robbed coming out of either Hard rock or the coconut creek casino.

Reply
8
user from Boynton
3d ago

Be careful. I was on A1A by Gault Mile. Got hit in the leg with a Bebe gun. I have my concealed carry. Get yours, don’t let them win

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Hard Rock Hotel Casino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy