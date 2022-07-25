Couple robbed at gunpoint after arriving home from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

www.local10.com
Rorschach
3d ago
that last part of the robbery is why u can't ever believe if u give them whatever they want they'll just go away and without violence. You will literally be betting your life if you think that.
Kenya Bassa
3d ago
They drove quite a ways to rob someone. Sadly a lot of people get robbed coming out of either Hard rock or the coconut creek casino.
user from Boynton
3d ago
Be careful. I was on A1A by Gault Mile. Got hit in the leg with a Bebe gun. I have my concealed carry. Get yours, don’t let them win
