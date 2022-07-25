House fire deemed arson, police investigate

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state police fire marshal announced a house fire in early July has been deemed an act of arson.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on July 5 around 7:00 a.m. on Inverness Road, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire.

Once the fire was put out, Trooper Birth, a state police fire marshal was asked to conduct an investigation into the origin of the fire.

Trooper Birth states the investigation revealed the fire at the home was intentionally set causing it to be deemed as an act of arson.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police fire marshal at 570-368-5700 and reference case number PA2022-872607.