Nerd Out To Van Helen

Las Vegas(KLAS)- You’ve seen him all over the place on shows like talk soup, the showtime drama “Queer as Folk” and the cerebral classic, “Dude, Where’s My Car?” And how you can see his Van Halen tribute show at count Vamp’d Rock Bar and Grill. Hal Sparks joins Kendall Tenney to talk more about the show and his career.

