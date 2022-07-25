Boardman woman accused of hitting man with lamp

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Boardman woman was arrested early Sunday morning after officers found a man covered in blood.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of Hitchcock Road around 12:30 a.m. for a 911 hangup. When dispatchers called back, 44-year-old Rachel Peters told them that she did not call 911 but that she and a man in the house were having a “bad night.”

When officers got to the home, they discovered a man covered in blood with a cut above his left eye. When police went upstairs, they saw a large pool of blood.

Officers said Peters appeared “highly” intoxicated and admitted to getting into an argument with the victim and throwing a lamp at him.

Officers said that the victim tried to tell police that he was injured when he was walking up the steps and struck his head, but when they told him what Peters said, he told officers that they got in an altercation after she returned from the casino. Officers said that the argument was because of how much money she was spending.

He refused treatment from EMTs, the report stated.

Police said that Peters was arrested on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

The obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges stemmed from Peters slipping out of her handcuffs “multiple times” as officers were conducting their investigation, according to the police report.

Peters is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.