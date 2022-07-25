‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Canceled After 7 Seasons

A spokesperson for the cable TV channel TBS confirmed today (Monday, July 25) the cancelation of the Emmy Award-winning show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. The announcement comes in a statement noting that the choice to cancel the talk show starring comedian Samantha Bee is a “business-based” decision.

“As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions,” the Monday statement from TBS notes. “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not return to TBS.”

The TBS spokesperson adds that the network is thankful to have been the talk show’s home over the years. The announcement also notes that the Full Frontal team is behind some “groundbreaking work.”

“We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the TBS spokesperson says in the announcement.

“And thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work,” the statement continues. “We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Samantha Bee’s Reps Respond To The Cancellation News

Reflecting on the legacy left by Full Frontal With Samantha Bee over the last seven seasons, Bee’s reps note that the comedian is honored to have hosted the award-winning show. The statement notes that Bee’s series has made late-night television history.

“Samantha Bee is honored to have hosted the Emmy award-winning series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS for seven seasons,” the statement notes.

“But the show will not return to the network this fall,” Bee’s spokesperson adds.

“Full Frontal most recently received its 19th Emmy nomination, for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series,” the statement continues. Additionally, the statement notes that Bee’s series set a ground-breaking precedent.

“Bee made television history in the late night space,” the rep adds.

“Paving the way for female voices,” the statement notes. “In what has traditionally been, and continues to be a male-dominated landscape,” the rep adds.

Full Frontal Staff Says Show ‘Broke Barriers’

As the statement concludes, the rep notes that Bee and her team “consistently broke barriers”. While also “using political satire to entertain, inform and empower viewers.”

The statement notes that Bee and her reality series broke these barriers while “embracing critically underrepresented stories, particularly about women.”

Samantha Bee first hit this politically centered genre scene as a Correspondent for The Daily Show. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee first hit the TBS airwaves in 2016. The series features Bee offering her take on a variety of hot-topic political issues. Additionally, the series has been touted as one of the first of its kind. Offering the female perspective in a largely male-dominated genre.