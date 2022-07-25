ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

1 car ended up on its side, the other in a canal. Both were speeding on fresh chip seal

By Cory McCoy
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago
A car ended up in an irrigation channel after driving too fast on freshly chip sealed roads in Franklin County. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Police are asking drivers to pay attention to reduced speeds in work areas after two wrecks in Franklin County over the weekend.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that in both cases the drivers were going faster than the reduced 35 mph speed limit in areas that had recently been chip coated.

One car ended up in an irrigation channel, and the other on its side. The sheriff’s office did not report any serious injuries.

Chip coating is a type of seal coating where crews use asphalt binding and aggregate chips to lay a fresh layer on a road.

This can cause the roads to be slick with cars getting less traction, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The wrecks happened nearby about six hours apart on Sunday on Glade Road, just south of Fir Road near Eltopia.

According to WashDot, chip coating helps keep water from penetrating the roadway, provides an anti-glare surface and reduces the likelihood of skidding in wet conditions.

In addition to the danger of sliding off of roads when a chip coat has been recently applied, drivers could also kick up dust and gravel.

