These were the top ZIP codes for Sacramento-area home sales last month, report says
The Sacramento housing market experienced a nearly 3% decrease in sales of single-family homes last month, according to The Sacramento Association of Realtors.
A total of 1,310 homes were sold in June after being on the market for an average of 14 days, compared to 1,345 homes sold in May in an average of 13 days.
This is all while Sacramento’s single-family median sales price decreased from $575,000 to $560,000, a 2.6% drop since May. The active listing inventory increased more than 21% last month, from 1,840 to 2,237.
One year ago, 1,723 single-family homes were sold in Sacramento at a median sales price of $520,000
In short: Sacramento homes are staying on the market longer and selling for less — and fewer people are buying them, compared to the previous month.
Below is a list of some of the top Sacramento-area ZIP codes that saw the most single-family houses sold in June, according to the realtor association:
FOLSOM
- ZIP code: 95630
- Houses sold: 73
- Median sales price: $790,275
If you are looking for music, exhibits or events, look no further than Folsom. The “full-service city” sits at the bottom of the Sierra Nevada foothills where residents have access to Folsom Lake and Lake Natoma, according to the City of Folsom’s website.
CARMICHAEL
- ZIP code: 95608
- Houses sold: 66
- Median sales price: $602,750
Carmichael is a suburb in Sacramento County located near the American River, Ancil Hoffman Park and bike trails.
RANCHO CORDOVA
- ZIP code: 95670
- Houses sold: 57
- Median sales price: $510,000
About 25 minutes from the Sacramento International Airport, Rancho Cordova has a “dense suburban feel” with a “buzzing” art scene, miles of bike and pedestrian paths and acres of streams, according to the city of Rancho Cordova’s website.
CITRUS HEIGHTS
- ZIP code: 95610
- Houses sold: 55
- Median sales price: $550,000
Citrus Heights sits about 15 miles from the capital city. After being an unincorporated area of Sacramento County for nearly 100 years, Citrus Heights became an independent city in 1997.
ANTELOPE
ZIP code: 95843
Houses sold: 55
Median sales price: $525,000
ELK GROVE
- ZIP code: 95624
- Houses sold: 50
- Median sales price: $663,750
Named after the Elk Grove Hotel, the city of Elk Grove is located about 15 miles southeast of Sacramento. The city offers a variety of homes from starter to ranch estates and is known for its schools, restaurants, parks and more.
FAIR OAKS
- ZIP code: 95628
- Houses sold: 48
- Median sales price: $645,000
SACRAMENTO’S OTHER HIGH HOME SALES
CITRUS HEIGHTS
- ZIP code: 95621
- Houses sold: 46
- Median sales price: $512,500
ELK GROVE
- ZIP code: 95758
- Houses sold: 46
- Median sales price: $623,500
SOUTH SACRAMENTO
ZIP code: 95823
Houses sold: 38
Median sales price: $463,000
WEST SACRAMENTO
ZIP code: 95691
Houses sold: 34
Median sales price: $573,000
Where are the most expensive homes in Sacramento?
Sacramento is flooded with expensive real estate and last month’s home sales were no different.
Here are the top eight most expensive June median home sales, according to the realtor association:
EAST FLORIN ROAD
- ZIP code: 95830
- Houses sold: 2
- Median sales price: $1,250,000
WILTON
- ZIP code: 95693
- Houses sold: 9
- Median sales price: $1,100,000
MIDTOWN/DOWNTOWN
- ZIP code: 95811
- Houses sold: 5
- Median sales price: $888,888
ARDEN OAKS
- ZIP code: 95864
- Houses sold: 28
- Median sales price: $835,000
LAND PARK
- ZIP code: 95818
- Houses sold: 20
- Median sales price: $782,500
RANCHO MURIETA
- ZIP code: 95683
- Houses sold: 6
- Median sales price: $774,500
DOWNTOWN
- ZIP code: 95814
- Houses sold: 2
- Median sales price: $764,500
MIDTOWN/EAST SACRAMENTO
- ZIP code: 95816
- Houses sold: 10
- Median sales price: $820,000
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?
