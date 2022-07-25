These were the top ZIP codes for Sacramento-area home sales last month, report says

The Sacramento housing market experienced a nearly 3% decrease in sales of single-family homes last month, according to The Sacramento Association of Realtors.

A total of 1,310 homes were sold in June after being on the market for an average of 14 days, compared to 1,345 homes sold in May in an average of 13 days.

This is all while Sacramento’s single-family median sales price decreased from $575,000 to $560,000, a 2.6% drop since May. The active listing inventory increased more than 21% last month, from 1,840 to 2,237.

One year ago, 1,723 single-family homes were sold in Sacramento at a median sales price of $520,000

In short: Sacramento homes are staying on the market longer and selling for less — and fewer people are buying them, compared to the previous month.

Below is a list of some of the top Sacramento-area ZIP codes that saw the most single-family houses sold in June, according to the realtor association:

FOLSOM

ZIP code: 95630

95630 Houses sold: 73

73 Median sales price: $790,275

If you are looking for music, exhibits or events, look no further than Folsom. The “full-service city” sits at the bottom of the Sierra Nevada foothills where residents have access to Folsom Lake and Lake Natoma, according to the City of Folsom’s website.

CARMICHAEL

ZIP code: 95608

95608 Houses sold: 66

66 Median sales price: $602,750

Carmichael is a suburb in Sacramento County located near the American River, Ancil Hoffman Park and bike trails.

RANCHO CORDOVA

ZIP code: 95670

95670 Houses sold: 57

57 Median sales price: $510,000

About 25 minutes from the Sacramento International Airport, Rancho Cordova has a “dense suburban feel” with a “buzzing” art scene, miles of bike and pedestrian paths and acres of streams, according to the city of Rancho Cordova’s website.

CITRUS HEIGHTS

ZIP code: 95610

95610 Houses sold: 55

55 Median sales price: $550,000

Citrus Heights sits about 15 miles from the capital city. After being an unincorporated area of Sacramento County for nearly 100 years, Citrus Heights became an independent city in 1997.

ANTELOPE

ZIP code: 95843

Houses sold: 55

Median sales price: $525,000

ELK GROVE

ZIP code: 95624

95624 Houses sold: 50

50 Median sales price: $663,750

Named after the Elk Grove Hotel, the city of Elk Grove is located about 15 miles southeast of Sacramento. The city offers a variety of homes from starter to ranch estates and is known for its schools, restaurants, parks and more.

FAIR OAKS

ZIP code: 95628

95628 Houses sold: 48

48 Median sales price: $645,000

SACRAMENTO’S OTHER HIGH HOME SALES

CITRUS HEIGHTS

ZIP code: 95621

95621 Houses sold: 46

46 Median sales price: $512,500

ELK GROVE

ZIP code: 95758

95758 Houses sold: 46

46 Median sales price: $623,500

SOUTH SACRAMENTO

ZIP code: 95823

Houses sold: 38

Median sales price: $463,000

WEST SACRAMENTO

ZIP code: 95691

Houses sold: 34

Median sales price: $573,000

Where are the most expensive homes in Sacramento?

Sacramento is flooded with expensive real estate and last month’s home sales were no different.

Here are the top eight most expensive June median home sales, according to the realtor association:

EAST FLORIN ROAD

ZIP code: 95830

95830 Houses sold: 2

2 Median sales price: $1,250,000

WILTON

ZIP code: 95693

95693 Houses sold: 9

9 Median sales price: $1,100,000

MIDTOWN/DOWNTOWN

ZIP code: 95811

95811 Houses sold: 5

5 Median sales price: $888,888

ARDEN OAKS

ZIP code: 95864

95864 Houses sold: 28

28 Median sales price: $835,000

LAND PARK

ZIP code: 95818

95818 Houses sold: 20

20 Median sales price: $782,500

RANCHO MURIETA

ZIP code: 95683

95683 Houses sold: 6

6 Median sales price: $774,500

DOWNTOWN

ZIP code: 95814

95814 Houses sold: 2

2 Median sales price: $764,500

MIDTOWN/EAST SACRAMENTO

ZIP code: 95816

95816 Houses sold: 10

10 Median sales price: $820,000

