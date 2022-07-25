ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

72-year-old found face down in popular South Carolina lake, coroner says

By Simone Jasper
The State
The State
 3 days ago

A 72-year-old man found face down in a popular South Carolina lake has died, officials said.

First responders were called to Lake Keowee after a 911 caller reported a possible boating incident on Sunday, July 24, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies in a case report said the man was found “floating in the water face down.” Officials tried to resuscitate the man, who later was pronounced dead from an accidental drowning.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified him in a news release as Larry Kenneth Wheeler of Greer.

The incident was reported at about 10:45 p.m. on Lake Keowee , which offers fishing, boating and other water activities roughly 35 miles west of Greenville.

Officials said the 72-year-old died near the town of West Union and the Backwater Landing housing development, which describes itself as a “private gated lakefront community .” A 911 caller reported that Wheeler might have hit rocks while boating alone.

“It is believed he fell from his boat,” the coroner’s office wrote.

As of July 25, the man’s death was under investigation, WHNS reported.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on July 25.

73-year-old found ‘face down’ under lawnmower in his South Carolina yard, coroner says

Man dies after bystanders pull him from SC lake on Fourth of July, officials say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Keowee#Boating#Drowning#Coroner#Accident#Whns#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
425
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy