Here's why the OnePlus 10T won't feature an alert slider, Hasselblad camera

What you need to know

OnePlus confirms the 10T will come without an alert slider.

While it is a useful feature, OnePlus saw this as a chance to improve the phone's internal technology and keep it thin.

The new OnePlus has also done away with the Hasselblad branding for its camera in favor of the Sony IMX766.

The new device will come with a 6.7-inch display come launch on August 3.

OnePlus brings information to light about the upcoming 10T device, and it will be missing its alert switch feature.

Anyone who uses or has used a OnePlus will let you know how valuable that alert switch is for their phone. OnePlus acknowledged this in its post about the 10T's design and the decision to remove the alert switch. The company plainly states that "the OnePlus 10T is our first global flagship device to ship without an Alert Slider."

While this was a feature that people enjoyed and will now have to miss, OnePlus says it didn't do this lightheartedly. According to OnePlus, removing the alert switch provided the company with some more space within the phone to add new, improved technology for users. It also gave them the ability to keep the new OnePlus 10T sleek and slim.

The Verge held an email interview with OnePlus chief designer Hope Liu. They explained this decision a bit more, saying the change allowed for "high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal." Expanding on the design aspect, OnePlus' chief designer informed The Verge that keeping the alert switch would've required them to stack it and the motherboard internally. The choice would've resulted in a thicker phone which the company seemingly does not want.

The OnePlus 10T's camera is also receiving a notable change when compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro . OnePlus' chief manager told The Verge that the 10T would come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera, although OnePlus decided to do away with Hasselblad branding. Lui told The Verge that this omission essentially came down to pricing, with the company eyeing a more attractive price tag for consumers.

OnePlus confirmed that the new device will come in two colors: Moonstone Black and Jade Green. Liu also confirmed to The Verge that the 10T would have a 6.7-inch display on launch.

The OnePlus 10T is set to launch on August 3, where we'll learn more details about specs, OxygenOS 13, and availability. Although even without the alert slider and Hasselblad branding, we could be looking at one of the best Android phones to launch this year, if OnePlus prices it right.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.