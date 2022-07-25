ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Cadillac Paid Lyriq Buyers To Keep Quiet About Their New Car And The Feds Aren't Happy

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
carbuzz.com

Comments / 9

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

The cracks in the EV narrative continue to grow deeper and wider. Wake up America. These so called green vehicles are niche players and toys. They are not the transportation solution of the future. The car companies are even starting to backtrack on this technology. Wake up America.

Reply
14
Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago

Only 20 tech guru's get to test the Cadillac with more plastic on the front end then the entire plastic on the Kardashian family combined

Reply
10
whitemaga
3d ago

buying gas vehicles is like arming Russia and Saudi arabia to destroy West and united states. ev gives full control on fuel and energy jobs in USA 🇺🇸 maga

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cadillac Lyriq#Design And Technology#Vehicles#Nhtsa#Nda#The Detroit Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy