Cadillac Paid Lyriq Buyers To Keep Quiet About Their New Car And The Feds Aren't Happy

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago
The cracks in the EV narrative continue to grow deeper and wider. Wake up America. These so called green vehicles are niche players and toys. They are not the transportation solution of the future. The car companies are even starting to backtrack on this technology. Wake up America.
14
Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago
Only 20 tech guru's get to test the Cadillac with more plastic on the front end then the entire plastic on the Kardashian family combined
10
whitemaga
3d ago
buying gas vehicles is like arming Russia and Saudi arabia to destroy West and united states. ev gives full control on fuel and energy jobs in USA 🇺🇸 maga
4
