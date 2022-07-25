www.sarasotamagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswire
Five charming small towns in Florida that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensFlorida State
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Venice Family Keeps 'Go Bags' Ready for When Disaster StrikesBenjamin KaercherVenice, FL
Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1Emma OliviaSaint Petersburg, FL
Comments / 1