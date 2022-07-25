ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

By By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they'll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison, comes in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling earlier this month and comments by Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

