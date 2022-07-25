Conflicting Reports Emerge on Phoenix Suns' Chances With Kevin Durant

The Suns may have been outbid by the Boston Celtics, who have reportedly emerged as a "real threat" to get Kevin Durant.

There was a point in the offseason where the Phoenix Suns appeared to be heavy favorites to land Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Durant, who requested a trade at the beginning of free agency, was connected to the Suns for a variety of reasons. His relationship with Devin Booker and Monty Williams is notable, he's given compliments to the city of Phoenix before, but most importantly, he reportedly listed the Suns and the Miami Heat as his top two destinations.

We've heard nothing but silence on Durant's front, although he did manage to make a TikTok account recently (perhaps he'll reveal something there in the form of a sweet dance?)

However, the Nets and general manager Sean Marks have been adamant they wont part with Durant until the right offer comes through, which has reportedly been at least two All-Star players and a wealth of draft picks.

As time ticks on, the silence has caused many Suns fans to believe their chances of getting Durant have slowly but surely eroded.

The Athletic's Shams Charania said the re-signing of center Deandre Ayton all but took Phoenix out of the running for Durant.

Shams Charania Says Suns Are Out of Kevin Durant Race

"After the Phoenix Suns matched Indiana’s $133 million maximum offer sheet to Deandre Ayton, the list of suitors for Durant became clearer. With Ayton currently unable to be traded, the Suns appear to be all but eliminated from the Durant sweepstakes," said Charania.

"The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the teams in pursuit — and the Boston Celtics recently offered a package around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown for Durant and have emerged as a real threat to acquire Durant, league sources tell The Athletic."

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro said on Friday's episode of Burns and Gambo that while the Celtics have emerged as a serious threat, the Suns still have good chance of landing Durant.

John Gambadoro Says Suns are Still in Running for Durant

"I was told today that the Boston Celtics are a real contender. They're a real contender. Jaylen Brown would be the best player that could be in the deal. But the problem is, the Nets really don't want to trade with Boston. They don't want to empower Boston to be better. Now I'm a big believer in make the best deal you can, but there's something about making a trade with the Celtics and giving them Kevin Durant for the next four years, the team with Jayson Tatum, that they seem somewhat reluctant to do," said Gambadoro.

"But I am hearing that the Celtics are a real contender for KD. Look, I think the Suns are right there. I think the Suns still have a really good chance to get him, but I am hearing that the Celtics are a real contender because they do seem willing to add Jaylen Brown into a package to get Kevin Durant."

Brian Windhorst Says Celtics Reports are Old News

ESPN's Brian Windhorst says these Celtics rumors are old negotiations, and nothing new has emerged.

We've seen other teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors throw their hat into the KD ring with no major traction.

Judging from the above reports, it appears as if the top three teams to potentially get Durant is some order of Boston, Miami and Phoenix.

This saga, like Windhorst said, is likely to play out for awhile until Brooklyn is comfortable with whatever scenario they're willing to carry out.

