One teen dead, two injured in Roswell shooting

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police say three males were shot, leaving one dead.

Officials say police responded to a call at the 1400 block of East Tilden Street around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning. They say a 15-year-old male was found dead inside the residence. A 19-year-old and a 15-year-old were outside nearby with gunshot wounds that were believed to be non-life threatening. Police say the two were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and RPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at (575) 624-6770.

Comments / 3

Darrin Johnson
2d ago

roswell police are to busy chasing people down 5 cop cars deep at people's houses with petty misdemeanors, instead of hunting down real criminals in this town

