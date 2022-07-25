Driver killed in Ark. police chase after crashing in field, police say

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A man has died after crashing in a farm field during a police pursuit Sunday in Forrest City, Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police.

Police said an Arkansas state trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when 19-year-old John Bomar refused to stop his vehicle and fled from the trooper.

Bomar then exited I-40 at Forrest City and turned north onto Arkansas Highway 1, according to the press release.

Officers said Bomar was speeding at more than 100 miles per hour.

A state trooper then executed a precision intervention technique causing Bomar’s vehicle to exit the highway and crash into a farm field.

Bomar was taken to a Wynne, Arkansas hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said an investigation will be submitted to an attorney who will decide if the use of deadly force by ASP was lawful.

