OSDH confirms fourth case of monkeypox in OK

FILE – This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions,… Read More

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials have confirmed a fourth case of monkeypox has been found in the Sooner State.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health tell KFOR that the fourth case of monkeypox was found in a patient in northeast Oklahoma.

So far, there is no connection to the other cases in Oklahoma.

Health officials say the virus is not easily transmissible. Monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal.

“It’s not something that if you’re out and about you’re going to have the risk of being exposed to monkeypox,” said Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma State Department of Health epidemiologist. “You have to be in close contact.”

Transmission can also occur between humans through respiratory droplets or through direct contact with bodily fluids and lesions.

Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, as well as firm, lesions.

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient?s hand June 5, 2003. (Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images)

A person with monkeypox will not see symptoms for 12 days, according to the state health department.

OSDH is advising clinicians to have a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with a person or people who have similar appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

Due to the vaccine being in short supply, the CDC has determined the amount of vaccines based on case counts and other risk factors regarding population.

Oklahoma can only order a limited supply so OSDH is budgeting vaccine administration to those who are at the highest risk for contracting monkeypox. .

If you are concerned about having monkeypox symptoms or would like more information, call (405) 426-8710.