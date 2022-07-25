ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

South Carolina man dead after officer-involved shooting

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ch1nR_0gsEdu1a00

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurens County.

According to authorities, the shooting involved Daniel Robert Strange, 51, of Clinton, and Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities say no law enforcement officers were injured and Strange was later airlifted to the hospital and later died.

ALSO ON WJBF: Woman with gunshot wound arrives at fire department for help

According to SLED, this is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities say that this is the second officer-involved shooting in Laurens County in comparison to last year where there were none reported.

According to SLED, there were 40 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Laurens County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjbf
WJBF

WJBF

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy