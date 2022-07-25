South Carolina man dead after officer-involved shooting

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurens County.

According to authorities, the shooting involved Daniel Robert Strange, 51, of Clinton, and Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities say no law enforcement officers were injured and Strange was later airlifted to the hospital and later died.

According to SLED, this is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities say that this is the second officer-involved shooting in Laurens County in comparison to last year where there were none reported.

According to SLED, there were 40 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina in 2021.

