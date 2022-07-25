WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Cinnamon
July 25th– Meet Cinnamon!
Cinnamon is a 5 year-old neutered male.
He has been here the longest out of most of the dogs here.
He is an energetic and super friendly dog.
He is a bit of a puller but he is still very obedient.
They say cinnamon goes good with most things so why not add him to your life.
If you’re interested in Cinnamon , you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter
Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway
