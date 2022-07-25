ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Mechanicsburg Man ID'd Following Dump Truck Crash Requiring Hazmat: York Co. Coroner

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago

A 33-year-old man from Mechanicsburg, died at the scene of a York County crash on Monday, July 25, authorities say.

Justin Turrentine had been driving a 2016 Ford F-450 in the 5800 block of Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township around 12:20 p.m., according to Northern York County Regional police.

For an unknown reason, he crossed over the double yellow lines into the opposing lane, striking a 2016 freightliner dump truck, according to the police.

Turrentine was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries at 1:25 p.m. by a York County Deputy Michele Kirchner.

A 23-year-old freightline-driver from Dover, and the 27-year-old passenger of the Ford F-450 from Biglerville, suffered non-life threatening injuries and we're taken to area hospitals, police say.

A fuel leak was also discovered at the scene and a hazmat team was called, so the road remained closed for several hours for cleanup, according to emergency dispatchers.

Northern York County Regional police are investigating this deadly crash.

Anyone with information on this deadly crash is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

Comments / 0

