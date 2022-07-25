DPW closing Winthrop Ave. for 3 days

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group is continuing its water and gas work along Broad Ripple Avenue and the side streets in the immediate area.

As the Department of Public Works continues its planned improvements along Broad Ripple Avenue, Citizens Energy Group will be installing a new water main on Winthrop Avenue.

Winthrop Avenue will be closed from Wednesday, July 27, through Friday, July 29. Winthrop Avenue is just north of Broad Ripple Avenue.

Local access and access to alleys will continue to be open.

Street parking on Winthrop Avenue will be restricted, but parking lots will remain open.