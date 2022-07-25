ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, NY

PHOTOS: A treehouse stay in Washington County

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ARGYLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking to go “out on a limb,” take a look at this Airbnb treehouse cabin located in Argyle. The treehouse has room for two adults and sits on 10 acres of land with a mountain view.

The treehouse sits at the top of a steep hill and has a long set of exterior steps leading up to it from the driveway. The cabin is open for all four seasons. The host said that since there are delicate and custom features, children and pets are not allowed to stay in the treehouse.

Features

  • Bedroom with queen bed and bed linens
  • Kitchen with stove, microwave, pots, pans, dishes, silverware, coffee maker, baking sheet, and make-your-own buttermilk waffles
  • Bathroom with towels and a hair dryer
  • Hot water
  • Hot tub
  • TV
  • WiFi
  • Fire pit
  • BBQ grill with utensils
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJ2jl_0gsEa9Af00
    The outside off the treehouse (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZAtj_0gsEa9Af00
    The outside off the treehouse (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYh7z_0gsEa9Af00
    The outside off the treehouse (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pP05p_0gsEa9Af00
    The outside off the treehouse (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQumz_0gsEa9Af00
    The outside off the treehouse (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJLwb_0gsEa9Af00
    The stairs leading up to the treehouse (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBWvY_0gsEa9Af00
    The deck with a grill (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0LOu_0gsEa9Af00
    The hot tub on the deck (Aitbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDMfh_0gsEa9Af00
    Inside the treehouse (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3vpe_0gsEa9Af00
    Inside the treehouse (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfumR_0gsEa9Af00
    Inside the treehouse (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9jmK_0gsEa9Af00
    The kitchen (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpRFC_0gsEa9Af00
    Seating (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOM0Q_0gsEa9Af00
    The stairs leading up to the bedroom (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWZ9n_0gsEa9Af00
    The bedroom (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIhHh_0gsEa9Af00
    The bedroom (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTXXp_0gsEa9Af00
    A hammock located on the property (Airbnb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1502s0_0gsEa9Af00
    Adirondack chairs with fireplace (Airbnb)

According to Airbnb, the treehouse is booked until November, with two nights available in September. There is a two-night stay minimum. To book your stay, you can visit the Airbnb website .

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

