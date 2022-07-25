PHOTOS: A treehouse stay in Washington County

ARGYLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking to go “out on a limb,” take a look at this Airbnb treehouse cabin located in Argyle. The treehouse has room for two adults and sits on 10 acres of land with a mountain view.

The treehouse sits at the top of a steep hill and has a long set of exterior steps leading up to it from the driveway. The cabin is open for all four seasons. The host said that since there are delicate and custom features, children and pets are not allowed to stay in the treehouse.

Features

Bedroom with queen bed and bed linens

Kitchen with stove, microwave, pots, pans, dishes, silverware, coffee maker, baking sheet, and make-your-own buttermilk waffles

Bathroom with towels and a hair dryer

Hot water

Hot tub

TV

WiFi

Fire pit

BBQ grill with utensils

The outside off the treehouse (Airbnb)

The outside off the treehouse (Airbnb)

The outside off the treehouse (Airbnb)

The outside off the treehouse (Airbnb)

The outside off the treehouse (Airbnb)

The stairs leading up to the treehouse (Airbnb)

The deck with a grill (Airbnb)

The hot tub on the deck (Aitbnb)

Inside the treehouse (Airbnb)

Inside the treehouse (Airbnb)

Inside the treehouse (Airbnb)

The kitchen (Airbnb)

Seating (Airbnb)

The stairs leading up to the bedroom (Airbnb)

The bedroom (Airbnb)

The bedroom (Airbnb)

A hammock located on the property (Airbnb)

Adirondack chairs with fireplace (Airbnb)

According to Airbnb, the treehouse is booked until November, with two nights available in September. There is a two-night stay minimum. To book your stay, you can visit the Airbnb website .

