Felony convictions hinder efforts to access stable housing even if no prison time is served, study shows

3d ago
yep! My husband had a felony 40yrs ago. We are currently getting turned down to rent a house. this, even after being able to adopt a child through the state 12 years ago. it's discrimination.
Nicole
3d ago
But laws change and what was a felony 40yrs ago might not even be illegal today. Regardless of criminal record it is still illegal to be homeless. The police will move you ASAP for sleeping on a park bench. If you don't want more criminals or criminal activity then you have to be willing to allow people to be better people.
SDLiberal
3d ago
Laws need to change to not allow criminal background checks for housing. These people already paid the price for their actions.
