Henderson woman arrested for illegal dog breeding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly breeding dogs illegally.

According to Henderson Police Department, the city of Henderson Animal Care and Control received a complaint about 59-year-old Lisa Madrid on July 7. Police said Madrid had 21 dogs in her possession.

She is facing the following charges:

Provide sustenance

Provide air, food, and shelter for confined animals (21 counts)

Animal establishment

Number of animals living conditions

Excessive waste

Failure to provide vet care caging

Unlawful crating

Madrid was taken into custody and transported to the Henderson Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.