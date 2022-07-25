ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunting Dog Rescued After A Week In Drain Pipe: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Dylan the coonhound Photo Credit: Medford FD & EMS

An 8-year-old hunting dog was trapped in a drain pipe for a week until first responders and residents rescued him.

Medford Township Police, Medford Fire, and Medford Neighborhood Services worked to free Dylan, a coonhound, overnight on Sunday, July 24.

It took several hours to free the dog who was taken to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Other workers, groups and residents involved in the rescue included: Atlantic City Electric, Jericho's Wish Animal Rescue, Southern NJ Humane Tracking & Trapping recovery group., and the residents of Quail Ridge Court.

"This was a team effort by all involved and is a great example of how strong our community is," Medford Fire Department & EMS wrote on Facebook.

