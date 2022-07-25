Showboat Casino Offers Non-Gambling Way To Get Heart Racing

Showboat Atlantic City's latest attraction. Photo Credit: Showboat Atlantic City

An Atlantic City casino offers a new way to get the blood pumping and adrenaline racing.

Showboat Atlantic City casino has added go-karts to its lobby as a new attraction for families, according to 6ABC Action News.

"The future of Atlantic City is in growth in non-gaming activities and attractions," Bart Blatstein, owner of Showboat Atlantic City, told the outlet.

The attraction features 30 state-of-the-art electric karts, the report says, adding that its raceway complements the Lucky Snake Arcade on the Showboat's first floor.

Blatstein said casino operators looked around the country at different go-kart tracks to come up with its own unique track.

"It looks like a Formula One race around Las Vegas," he told 6ABC Action News.

