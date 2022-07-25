Fate of San Diego's free trash pickup could be decided by voters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The People's Ordinance has been in the city of San Diego's books for more than a hundred years, but a City Council vote could put this issue on the ballot allowing people to vote on whether or not changes can be made to the rule regarding trash pickup.

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo Rivera said, "What we need to do is to allow our city to have the space to work with the residents and provide them a 21st century waste collection system."

As it stands right now, in the city of San Diego, if you live in a single-family home in the city, you likely aren't paying for trash pickup, while others who may live in a condo or apartment may have to pay based on where you live.

San Diego resident Debora Samuels said, "We pay fees. We carry the burden of paying these fees without seeing any benefits in my community."

Elo-Rivera and Councilman Joe LaCava want to change that. On Monday morning, they held a news conference in support of a change to the People's Ordinance.

If the City Council chooses to put the issue on the November ballot, voters will be able to decide if the ordinance can be changed. Elo-Rivera said if that happens, San Diego residents could still be several years away from determining a dollar amount for trash pickup fees.

Elo-Rivera added, "We understand it's a tough economy — costs have gone up in a lot of ways. people are worried about that, and what we say to that is that's not what we are asking folks to approve right now."

If the city begins charging for trash pickup, the money will go to the general fund, which could help pay for other projects such as parks, libraries, and public safety.