Teachers spend hundreds out of pocket for classroom supplies

ktxs.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 15th Annual Plaza Classic Film Festival runs July 28, to August 7th in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Capital Police Arrest 16 U.S. Representatives Because They Were ProtestingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Comments / 1