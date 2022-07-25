Buckhannon woman who ‘was ‘stoned’ and should not have been doing that around the kids’ charged

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Buckhannon woman is facing a child neglect charge after Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputies say she was high on marijuana when they went to her apartment to serve a capias warrant.

On July 22, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department traveled to a residence on Gould Road in Upshur County in order to serve a capias, and while on the scene, deputies found signs that a child was living there, according to a criminal complaint.

Kayla Tenney

While there, deputies made contact with a woman who would not tell deputies where the child was but did eventually lead deputies to a Valley Green residence where the woman claimed it “was a safe environment for children,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the Valley Green residence, the woman “ran to the door and grabbed” the 1-year-old child and met deputies on the sidewalk in front of the home, according to the complaint.

After asking the woman if they could enter the residence to ensure no other children were present, deputies entered the home to find Kayla Tenney, 25, of Buckhannon, with “glassy, bloodshot and dilated eyes,” with the “smell of marijuana immediately emitting from the apartment,” deputies said.

When deputies asked Tenney “where the marijuana was,” she “started shaking and had a tremble in her voice,” before she told deputies that “she had a bong but did not know where it was,” according to the complaint.

After looking around the residence, Tenney asked a 17-year-old juvenile in the residence “where she hid the bong,” after which the juvenile “retrieved the bong from behind the couch” and deputies observed “burnt marijuana, along with green marijuana inside the bowl,” deputies said.

At that point, Tenney “admitted to smoking marijuana in the kitchen,” which is 15 feet away from where four juveniles were asleep on a couch and a small bed; Tenney told deputies she “smoked marijuana because she was stressed,” and that “she was ‘stoned’ and should not have been doing that around the kids,” according to the complaint.

Tenney has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

