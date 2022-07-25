ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City man arrested for sexual assault

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested over the weekend for sexual assault.

According to court documents, police received a report of an assault at a residence on Jennings Street Sunday before 6 p.m.

A woman was cleaning the apartment of Chris Bauer, 61, when he allegedly took her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Bauer told police that he had his hand over the victim’s mouth while being on the ground with the victim, documents state.

Bauer was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Public Safety
KCAU 9 News

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

