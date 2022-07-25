ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Talking about income tax on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about Gov. Justice’s income tax cut proposal, goals for the West Virginia Democratic Party and the Charleston Police Department.

In Segments One and Two, Mark Curtis talks to two people about Gov. Justice’s income tax cut proposal. We are joined by Secretary Dave Hardy with the West Virginia Department of Revenue in Segment One and Sean O’Leary, West Virginia for Budget and Policy, in Segment Two.

Mark is joined by Charleston Police Department Chief James “Tyke” Hunt to talk about the Charleston Police Department Junior Police Academy.

We end today’s episode with Del. Mike Pushkin, who recently became the Chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

