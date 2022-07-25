ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Signs With UTA

By Rosy Cordero
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Rhea Seehorn in all areas.

In television, Seehorn notably stars in the hit AMC series Better Call Saul . Her portrayal of Kim Wexler earned her Emmy and Critics Choice nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress, as well as a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Seehorn’s other accolades include Emmy nominations for her roles in AMC’s short-form digital series Cooper’s Bar and Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler .

Additionally, she appeared in several notable series including Veep , The Act, and The Twilight Zone , among many others, and voiced a role in the animated comedy series The Harper House .

On the film side, Seehorn starred in the comedy feature Linoleum , which premiered at SXSW.

Previously, she can be seen in the Netflix thriller Things Heard and Seen , as well as Inside Man 2 , I Hate Kids , Shaggy Dog , and Wyrm .

Seehorn continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment and Viewpoint.

