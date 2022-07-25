ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who fired into ceiling at Dallas airport is shot by police, authorities say

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.

The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and then entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she had changed into, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.

“At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” Garcia said.

An officer who was nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities," wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“No other individuals were injured in this event other than the suspect,” Garcia said.

He didn't release the woman's name or speculate as to what her motive might have been.

“We wanted to ensure that our community knows that this is not an active situation,” the chief said.

Love Field serves as a hub for Southwest Airlines.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

