Lamborghini Bursts Into Flames After Falling Off Roof of House

A Lamborghini burst into flames in Florida this weekend after a crash that resulted in it landing on the roof of a home and eventually falling off.

On Sunday, the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue published a Facebook post showing several images of the Lamborghini SUV that was involved in the crash.

"During a firefighter's career there are certain calls that will never be [forgotten]. Today was one of those days!" Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue wrote in the post.

According to the fire department, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday when fire officials were called to a residence located on the 1100 block of NW 7 Avenue.

The Facebook post said that Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officers were called to the residence for "reports of a Lamborghini SUV that landed on the roof of a house, slid off, and then erupted into flames."

A Lamborghini recently burst into flams after falling off the roof of a home in Florida. Above, Lamborghini Urus luxury performance SUV car on display at Brussels Expo on January 8, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium. Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty

The images posted by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue show several different views of the incident, with one capturing the Lamborghini upside down as fire officials work to extinguish the flames. Another image shows the Lamborghini flipped over with widespread damage seen across the vehicle. A third image shows the roof of the residence on which the vehicle landed and eventually fell off.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the individuals originally driving the Lamborghini involved in the crash left the scene prior to officials arriving. Additionally, the Facebook post said that a second vehicle was also involved in the crash.

"The driver of a second vehicle involved in the accident suffered only minor injuries," the post said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said that no one inside the residence where the Lamborghini landed was injured during the incident.

"However the house had to be vacated due to the [extent] of the damage," the post said.

Newsweek reached out to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue for further comment.

Notable Crashes

A somewhat similar incident occurred last year in Missouri. Officials with the Eureka Fire Protection District posted photos on Facebook showing a car that landed on the roof of a home in Eureka, Missouri.

"If you look at that crash it's like, how did somebody not die? It's literally incredible," Scott Barthelmass, Eureka Fire Protection District's spokesman said at the time.

"The homeowner looks over and sees that there's a little bit of fire coming from the car and actually ran downstairs, grabbed his garden hose and put that out," Barthelmass told Newsweek last year.

