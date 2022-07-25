Peta Murgatroyd Shares the 1 Piece of Advice She Gave Sharna Burgess Before Son’s Birth

From one mom to another. Peta Murgatroyd shared the advice she gave new mother Sharna Burgess before the dancer and Brian Austin Green welcomed their son, Zane.

“Get a night nurse,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She’s getting one. They found somebody that they’re gonna be really happy with.”

Burgess, 37, and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, welcomed their first child together on June 28. The Kid 90 actor also shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox and son Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

“I just said, ‘Just get through the first two months,'” Murgatroyd said, recalling what she told her DWTS castmate ahead of Zane’s birth. “Because that’s the hardest part.”

Peta Murgatroyd and Sharna Burgess Shutterstock (2)

The New Zealand native said her advice for Burgess was drawn from her own experience with son Shai, now 5, whom she shares with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“We had a night nurse, which I gotta say — I think it was the best decision we ever made,” Murgatroyd explained when asked how she and the Ukraine native, 42, survived the newborn stage of parenthood. “I didn’t want one in the beginning because I want to do it all myself … but when my other friends told me about how much they can help, and it doesn’t interfere with the bond of the mother and all of that — because I was concerned about that too — I feel like that made me so much more confident.”

The Peta Jane Beauty founder and the Masked Dancer alum have been trying to expand their family using in vitro fertilization. Last month, Murgatroyd revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in the span of two years, with the most recent occurring in October 2021.

Her first pregnancy loss happened in 2020 while she was competing on DWTS with partner Vernon Davis. “I feel it just kind of dampened the show for me just a little bit, and it kind of just put a dark cloud over everything,” she told Us. “I felt I just didn’t have the best season that season because of everything.”

The ballroom pro hasn’t returned to DWTS since then, but she hasn’t ruled it out — and she said she would compete while pregnant. When she won season 22 with Nyle DiMarco in 2016, she was expecting Shai.

“I was extremely tired, but I was fine,” she told Us. “I wasn’t, like, nauseous or anything, so I would totally do it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

