Diggs, Shakir shine on offense; McCloud, Lewis step up for defense

Pittsford, NY (WGR550) - It's always a double-edged sword when talking or writing about one side of the ball playing really well during a training camp. If one looks really good, there's concern about the other side of the ball.

On Monday, both the offense and defense had their own wins at Bills training camp here at St. John Fisher University, which seems like the ideal scenario.

The defense had a few of the bigger plays early on, including several interceptions. Quarterback Josh Allen threw two of them. One came on a clear miscommunication with his wideouts and allowed cornerback Dane Jackson an easy play on the ball. The next came when safety Jordan Poyer read the play perfectly and was able to get in position to step in front of a pass that looked to be floated just a little bit.

Defensive back Nick McCloud had an excellent day, coming up with two interceptions. Both off passes from Matt Barkley. One may have been brought back for a touchdown in a game situation.

Even though Allen threw a couple balls that landed in the hands of the defense, he still had plenty of big-time throws for completions, notably to Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir. Both had outstanding days. Diggs has been really noticeable over the first couple of days of camp, especially his route running.

In fact, first round cornerback Kaiir Elam has been really solid, but the only times I've seen him really get beaten have been by Diggs. They've often matched up one-on-one, which is great experience for the rookie.

Allen-to-Diggs has looked sharp overall through two days. So has (insert QB here) to Shakir. The rookie wideout was all over the field on Monday, catching passes at all different levels and spots. One catch particularly stood out to me as I was standing in the end zone and the offense was coming towards me. Shakir ran a crossing route across the middle of the field. The ball was thrown behind him and somehow he was able to reach back and make an excellent catch as his body was still moving in the other direction. He hauled it in and was still able to tuck it and get up field. Impressive.

Another receiver who made an impression on Monday was veteran Tavon Austin, picking up where he left off from his strong minicamp. Very early in practice, quarterback Case Keenum throw a deep ball down the right sideline to Austin, who had a step on his defender. Austin had to make a slight adjustment and reached his hands out to snag it for a big gain. It was a terrific throw and even a better catch.

Another standout on the defensive side was cornerback Cam Lewis. Even though he didn't collect an interception he had several pass break-ups and always seemed in position when the play was coming his way.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder didn't practice. He was on the stationary bike early on, next to Tre'Davious white, who remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Guard Rodger Saffold, on the non-football injury list with rib injuries suffered in a recent car accident, also did not practice again. David Quessenberry lined up in his spot on offense.

Prior to practice, the team announced it signed former Raiders and Seahawks guard Jordan Simmons to the active roster, which now gives the Bills the maximum of 90 players.

The team will be back on the field Tuesday at 9:45 AM. Fans will need a ticket to attend.

