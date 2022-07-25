Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ Vaults to No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Bizarrap and Quevedo Lauria Dale Play

Bizarrap, from Argentina, and Quevedo, from Spain, boast the biggest song in the world, as “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” jumps from No. 6 to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey. The song marks the first leader on the lists for each act.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

’52’ Is No. 1 on Global 200

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” by Argentine producer/recording artist Bizarrap and Spanish artist Quevedo, soars from No. 6 to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 88.3 million streams (up 38%) and 700 downloads sold (up 53%) worldwide in the July 15-21 tracking week.

Bizarrap reaches the Global 200 summit for the first time, far outpacing his prior No. 20 high established with “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 49,” with Residente, upon its debut in March. Quevedo hit a previous No. 145 best, also in March, with “Cayo La Noche,” with El Ima, Cruz Cafuné, Bejo, La Pantera, Juseph and Abhir Hathi.

Bizarrap and Quevedo are the first acts from Argentina and Spain, respectively, to top the Global 200 over the chart’s nearly two-year history.

“The first ‘session’ back in 2018 wasn’t even planned,” Bizarrap (real name: Gonzalo Conde) told Billboard last year. “All I wanted to do was record a local rapper, who goes by Kodigo, and upload that to YouTube, because I was a big fan of his and I wanted others to listen to him, too. I thought, ‘Why not give these freestylers the production they deserve?’ So, that’s what I did.”

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” keeps at No. 2 on the Global 200, after a record 12 weeks at No. 1 beginning in April; Kate Bush’s 1985 anthem “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” falls to No. 3 from No. 1, following three weeks on top sparked by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” dips 3-4, after reaching No. 2; and Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” slides to No. 5 from its No. 4 best.

Bizarrap & Quevedo Also Atop Global Excl. U.S.

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” by Bizarrap and Quevedo concurrently crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, surging from No. 3, with 84.7 million streams (up 36%) and 600 downloads sold (up 46%) in territories outside the U.S. in the July 15-21 tracking week. (Of the song’s global totals in that span, 96% of its streams and 82% of its sales were from beyond the U.S.)

As on the Global 200, Bizarrap and Quevedo each rule the Global Excl. U.S. chart for the first time and mark the first acts from Argentina and Spain, respectively, to lead the list.

The rest of the Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top five lines up identically to the Global 200: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” descends to No. 2, following a record-extending 13 weeks at No. 1; Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” dips 2-3 after it topped Global Excl. U.S. two weeks earlier; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” holds at No. 4, after reaching No. 2; and Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” keeps at No. 5, following its No. 4 peak.

