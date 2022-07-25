YOGA, MOVIES & TEAM SPORTS: Ghislaine Maxwell moves to low-security FL prison

Photo credit Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security prison in Florida where inmates can enjoy movies and even practice yoga in the yard.

Maxwell was expected to serve her 20-year sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, but the 60-year-old was moved to FCI Tallahassee a “low-security federal correctional institution” in Florida on Friday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told The New York Post.

FCI Tallahassee, is described as a “low security federal correctional institution with a detention center” on its website.

Maxwell will be woken every morning at 6 a.m. and will be allowed to partake in different “recreation, leisure and social programs” for inmates to “help develop an individual wellness concept,” according to the prison handbook.

“Programs include indoor and outdoor activities, and range from individualized arts and crafts programs to intramural team sports such as softball, basketball, and volleyball,” the handbook states.

The prison handbook notes that Maxwell will wear a uniform of khaki pants and a matching shirt but can also wear a dress of the same color if she prefers.

Additionally, she will be allowed weekly visits with up to four adults and eight kids at any one time.

Last June, Maxwell was convicted for her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over a decade.