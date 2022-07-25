Man found unresponsive in Spokane Valley road believed to be hit by a car

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was found lying in the road with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning.

Spokane Valley deputies found the man near S. University Road and 6th Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

A caller reported hearing a “disturbance,” possibly between a man and woman. The caller then found the male victim lying in the road.

The victim is a light-skinned Black man, believed to be 20-30 years old and around 180 pounds. He was found unresponsive but still breathing.

Detectives believe he was hit by a car. Initial information indicates a dark-colored, full-size SUV may have been involved and possibly left the area eastbound on 7th or 8th Avenue from S. University Rd.

Investigators are now asking anyone in the area who may have surveillance cameras to come forward. They are specifically looking for video that captures S. University from 4th Ave to 16th Ave, or any side roads to the east or west of University.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Melville at 509-477-3325.

