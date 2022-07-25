Mass food distribution event set for Tuesday at Nutter Center

A stock image of food including tomatoes. (Rauf Allahverdiyev, Pexels.com/Rauf Allahverdiyev, Pexels.com)

FAIRBORN — The Foodbank is set to host a mass food distribution tomorrow for Greene County residents in need of food assistance.

Tuesday’s distribution will be held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products for free.

For food preparation and safety purposes, The Foodbank has asked clients to not arrive before 9 a.m.

Those attending the distribution are asked to pull into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road. From there, police will direct lanes to Lot 8 towards the back of the property.

“We are looking forward to having another successful event during challenging times,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “A special thanks to Wright State University and CareSource for making this distribution possible, as well as Premier Health for bringing their services to the community free of charge.”

